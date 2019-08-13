Sport / Soccer

Makola’s arrival at Cape Town City is Pirates’ loss‚ says Benni McCarthy

Coach hails ‘unbelievable signing’ of veteran midfielder Mpho Makola

13 August 2019 - 14:16 Nick Said
Mpho Makola, left, and Ebrahim Seedat during the Cape Town City FC media open day at Reddam House, Constantia, on August 07, 2019 in Cape Town. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/GRANT PITCHER
Mpho Makola, left, and Ebrahim Seedat during the Cape Town City FC media open day at Reddam House, Constantia, on August 07, 2019 in Cape Town. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/GRANT PITCHER

Cape Town — Benni McCarthy says the arrival of midfielder Mpho Makola is Orlando Pirates’ loss and Cape Town City’s gain as he hails the “unbelievable signing” of the veteran midfielder.

Makola has started both of City’s first two games in the Premiership and despite a disjointed pre-season after being frozen out at Pirates before his eventual release‚ McCarthy says he has already looked superb.

“I chased him‚” McCarthy says. “Last season I wanted him as I saw he was not playing that many games at Pirates and I said that if the opportunity arose I would jump at it.

“I know first-hand the joys of having a player like Mpho behind you. I was still a player at Pirates when he was brought in from Free State Stars and myself‚ Ndumiso Mabena and Thulasizwe Mbuyane‚ we just had to make a move and the ball was laid on a platter for you.

“So I know the calibre of this guy when he is in the mood to play.

“It is a shame what happened‚ but someone else’s loss is our gain … Pirates let him go and we have taken him. We see how calm he is. He does not panic‚ he makes us play. And this is us missing [Abbubaker] Mobara‚ Thato [Mokeke]‚ Thabo Nodada‚ Roland Putsche. Imagine when all these guys come back and you mix it with Mpho’s quality? Then the league is going to be a nice place to be.”

McCarthy says the best is still to come from Makola once he is fully up to speed this season‚ though he admits he is wary of putting too much of a workload on the 33-year-old while his injured midfielders return to action.

“Two games and he has slotted in very well‚” the coach said. “As he is playing he is getting his fitness up to scratch and when we get all our players back and fit‚ then we can give him a bit of a rest as well.

“I don’t want to burn him out for the longevity of the season. We have to bear in mind he did not have a pre-season with Pirates‚ they outcast him‚ so he needs to play catch-up.

“But in the circumstances we are in I can’t afford to not have him on the pitch. He has been excellent‚ an unbelievable signing so far.”

City started the season with a 2-2 draw at Baroka FC and a 1-0 victory over Stellenbosch FC‚ and now face Polokwane City at the start of the defence of their MTN8 title this weekend.

Benni McCarthy speaks for first time on Bafana job

Cape Town City coach says he is fully committed to his current position
Sport
1 day ago

Cape Town City likely to play Chiefs outside Mother City

City boss Comitis furious with municipality over poor state of Cape Town Stadium pitch
Sport
6 days ago

MNINAWA NTLOKO: Is greenhorn Benni ready to coach Bafana?

While the Cape Town City manager has backing from many quarters, he still has much to learn
Opinion
6 days ago

Mosimane offers to help Safa search for new Bafana coach

Sundowns coach tips Komphela, Hunt or McCarthy for top job
Sport
1 week ago

Most read

1.
I am no threat to women’s sport, says Caster ...
Sport
2.
Hashim Amla still part of SA World Cup plans, ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Shane Warne leads lambasting of India’s ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
No mandate for Baxter at Afcon, says Safa
Sport / Soccer
5.
Steve Smith and David Warner greet final day of ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

Cape Town City confirm the capture of Pirates midfielder Mpho Makola

Sport / Soccer

New PSL season: Can Benni McCarthy deliver the title to Cape Town City?

Sport / Soccer

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.