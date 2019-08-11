Bloem Celtic have fun running riot against Golden Arrows

Bloemfontein Celtic earned their first victory of the Premiership season in emphatic fashion on Sunday, sweeping aside Lamontville Golden Arrows 5-0 with an exuberant attacking performance at Dr Molemela Stadium.

Celtic had opened the season with a 3-1 away defeat against Orlando Pirates.

They were not just more clinical against an Arrows whose defensive structure on the afternoon left much to be desired contending with Celtic’s sweeping attacks.

Celtic also clearly enjoyed themselves spreading the ball with authority, and ran rampant. They took the lead after just 35sec as Ndumiso Mabena found space for a run down the middle and struck low and hard past goalkeeper Edmore Sibanda.

They made it 2-0 in the 13th, when Menzi Masuku cut inside from the left and beat Arrows right-back Siyabonga Dube to strike the ball low past Sibanda.

Celtic grabbed a third just before halftime, prying the Durban team open with a counterattack that ended with the ball worked across the front of the box, Potshane teeing up Harris Tchilimbou on the left, who hit low past Sibanda.

Celtic continued scoring at the start of the second half. Mzwanele Mahashe got up above a defender from a 56th-minute corner to score from a powerful header for the big centreback’s second in two games following a similar goal against Pirates.

The fifth came when, from a goalkick, Celtic won the ball and Maloisane Ramasimong got the deft touch for Andile Fikilzolo to run through and scoop a finish.