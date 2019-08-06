Sport / Soccer

Sundowns charter plane to avoid tricky trip into the heart of the Congo

06 August 2019 - 15:33 Mark Gleeson
Mamelodi Sundowns players huddle during the Mamelodi Sundowns press conference at Chloorkop in Pretoria on August 6, 2019. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/LEFTY SHIVAMBU
Mamelodi Sundowns players huddle during the Mamelodi Sundowns press conference at Chloorkop in Pretoria on August 6, 2019. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/LEFTY SHIVAMBU

Cape Town — Mamelodi Sundowns are chartering a plane to take them into the heart of the Congo later this week as they prepare for their bid to add another African Champions League star to their badge.

It will cost hundreds of thousands of rand, but there is little alternative if Sundowns are to avoid a bone-jarring‚ energy-sapping and mentally frustrating journey to Owando‚ which lies on the Kouyou River in the middle of the country.

It is there they will meet AS Otoho d’Oyo in the first leg of their first round tie as the new competition gets underway this weekend.

The domestic league champions will leave late on Thursday‚ stopping first in the capital Brazzaville to clear customs and then fly another 500km north to Oyo‚ where they will stay.

On Saturday‚ they will go by bus to Owando‚ a trip of some 30 minutes to train at the match venue‚ which is their right exactly 24 hours before the game‚ and then again to the Stade Omnisport Marien Ngouabi on Sunday‚ where the game kicks off at 3.30pm SA time.

Sundowns’ technical director Trott Moloto left on Monday to check on arrangements‚ including the hotel where the team will stay and the pitch where they will train at Oyo.

Sundowns‚ who won the Champions League in 2016 and were semifinalists last season‚ will fly back directly after the game because there is a short turnaround time before they travel to Port Elizabeth to take on Chippa United on August 14.

The players will likely get Monday off‚ train again on Tuesday before flying for the game at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

Tau set to make his Champions League debut with Club Brugges

SA star's swift elevation from training ground to facing Dynamo Kiev in Euro Champions League
Sport
23 hours ago

A rested Sundowns could be even more fearsome in new PSL season

Despite a heavy schedule, expect Sundowns to be the pace setters once again
Sport
5 days ago

Bafana star Percy Tau joins Belgium’s Club Brugges

First-division team in the hunt for a league title and a spot in Champions League
Sport
1 week ago

Four SA soccer clubs prepare to go into Africa

Pirates face tough start while Sundowns, Wits and Galaxy handed easier opening games
Sport
2 weeks ago

Most read

1.
I am no threat to women’s sport, says Caster ...
Sport
2.
Hashim Amla still part of SA World Cup plans, ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Shane Warne leads lambasting of India’s ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
No mandate for Baxter at Afcon, says Safa
Sport / Soccer
5.
Steve Smith and David Warner greet final day of ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

Sport minister to probe blackout of PSL matches on SABC

Sport / Soccer

Chiefs come from behind to mow down Highlands

Sport / Soccer

Stuart Baxter ignored doctor’s orders and made Bafana his No 1 priority

Sport / Soccer

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.