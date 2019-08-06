Pitso Mosimane is confident of securing an overseas transfer for Rivaldo Coetzee, but the Mamelodi Sundowns coach says the move has a greater chance of success if the player is sold as a midfielder and not as a defender.

Mosimane converted Coetzee from central defence to central midfield last season and the 22-year old has excelled in the new holding role alongside club captain Hlompho Kekana.

Coetzee delivered a near perfect performance in his new No 6 role as the Brazilians began the defence of their Premiership title with a 2-0 win over SuperSport United on Saturday.

“He’s got quality and I think as a No 6 he will go to Europe‚ but I am not sure as a centre-back where he is going to come up against big boys like Romelu Lukaku‚” said Mosimane.

“He should not stay here‚ but it needs the people who manage his career to market him and put him out there.

“It is the same thing I did with Pa Gaxa at SuperSport United where he was playing with Kaitano Tembo at centre-back.

“I told him you can play at centre-back and get away with it in SA, but if you want to play for Bafana Bafana and go overseas‚ you should play right-back and deal with the big boys.

“He played in the World Cup in the starting line-up as a right-back and from there he went to Europe.”

Mosimane has overseen the transfers of several players to Europe over the years‚ including the likes of Keegan Dolly‚ Bongani Zungu and Percy Tau.

The Sundowns coach was impressed with Coetzee in the win over United where he allowed Kekana to go forward more and take his trademark shots at goal.

“I looked at the way they play because I am with them every day at training and I could see that when Rivaldo plays centre-back he rarely loses the ball.

“I said let’s stress him a little bit and put him in the midfield and see if he is going to make any mistakes and he just plays football.

“He doesn’t lose the ball‚ he passes with ease and he covers the left and right well.

“He is just a good football player and he is only 22 and a future Bafana player.

“He is a talent and a marvel to watch."