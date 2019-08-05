Sport / Soccer

Tau set to make his Champions League debut with Club Brugges

SA star's swift elevation from training ground to facing Dynamo Kiev in Euro Champions League

05 August 2019 - 18:03 Mark Gleeson
Bafana Bafana star striker Percy Tau (C) celebrates with fellow strikers Dino Ndlovu (R) and Lebo Mothiba (L). Picture: BACKPAGEPIX / MUZI NTOMBELA
Bafana Bafana star striker Percy Tau (C) celebrates with fellow strikers Dino Ndlovu (R) and Lebo Mothiba (L). Picture: BACKPAGEPIX / MUZI NTOMBELA

Percy Tau only started training with his new club last Monday and yet went straight into the starting line-up on Friday to help Club Brugges to an impressive 6-0 home win over St Truiden.

Now he is set to make his Uefa Champions League debut as Brugges play on Tuesday at home in the first leg of their third preliminary round match against Dynamo Kiev of the Ukraine.

Tau‚ who won the African Champions League with Mamelodi Sundowns‚ was on Monday named by coach Philippe Clement in his 20-man squad for the match.

Brugges‚ who were runners-up in the Belgian league last season‚ are forced to enter the competition early, two rounds before the group stage where Tau would get an enormous opportunity to show his talent to the world.

But first Brugges must win on aggregate over the Ukraine club — the second leg away in the Ukraine is on  August 13 — and then get past either FC Basle of Switzerland or LASK Linz of Austria in the final playoff rounds.

Brugges were in the group stage of last season’s Champions League but because they got direct entry as 2018 Belgian champions.

But it was tough going for the club who won only one of their six games — 4-0 away at Monaco — and finished third in their group behind Borussia Dortmund and Atletico Madrid.

Brugges are confident after Friday’s demolition job but their coach has warned: “The match against Dynamo Kiev is one at a whole different level. I and my assistants have already watched several of Dynamo’s games. They have plenty of young talent and quality in all departments. We will need a strong Club Brugges in order to qualify‚” said Clement.

Why SuperSport coach Kaitano Tembo rates Sipho Mbule highly

Youngster shows off his prodigious talent in cameo appearance against Sundowns
Sport
1 hour ago

Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane backs goal-line technology

Coach points out referees should also be using spray for free kicks
Sport
22 hours ago

Chiefs come from behind to mow down Highlands

Eric Mathoho’s deflected shot late in the match pleases the 10,000-strong crowd
Sport
1 day ago

Stuart Baxter ignored doctor’s orders and made Bafana his No 1 priority

Coach ignored a cancer scare and job offers to focus on Africa Cup of Nations qualifier
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

1.
I am no threat to women’s sport, says Caster ...
Sport
2.
Hashim Amla still part of SA World Cup plans, ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Shane Warne leads lambasting of India’s ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
No mandate for Baxter at Afcon, says Safa
Sport / Soccer
5.
Steve Smith and David Warner greet final day of ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

Sport minister to probe blackout of PSL matches on SABC

Sport / Soccer

New PSL season: So many question marks over battling Kaizer Chiefs

Sport / Soccer

A rested Sundowns could be even more fearsome in new PSL season

Sport / Soccer

New PSL season: What are the prospects for cash-strapped Bloem Celtic?

Sport / Soccer

Liverpool trio and US World Cup winners head Fifa award shortlists

Sport / Soccer

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.