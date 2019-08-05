Sport / Soccer

Mosimane offers to help Safa search for new Bafana coach

Sundowns coach tips Komphela, Hunt or McCarthy for top job

05 August 2019 - 15:50 Mahlatse Mphahlele
Pitso Mosimane. Picture: GALLO IMAGES / SYDNEY SESHIBEDI
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane says he is willing to help the SA Football Association (Safa) search for a new national team boss.

Briton Stuart Baxter quit a few days ago and national Under-17 coach Molefi Ntseki has been asked to step in as caretaker while Safa continues the search for a permanent replacement.

Mosimane is regarded as one of the favourites for the job but he appeared to rule himself out of the running when he said he would be available to help find the new coach if he is asked to assist.

“If I have to help in finding a coach as a collective‚ I will help because in 2022 the World Cup is being held in Qatar.

“Are you serious?” he said. “We need to move and find another coach because we are playing friendly matches next month if I am not mistaken. I told you last year which coaches locally can do the job.”

Mosimane reiterated his commitment to Sundowns saying he is happy at Chloorkop.

“I am playing Africa here at Sundowns and I am happy to be here‚” he said. “I have a contract that I have to honour and I have never broken any contract. The only contract I never finished was at SuperSport United because they wanted me to be part of the World Cup.”

Mosimane has made it known on numerous occasions that he would support the appointment of a local coach like Gavin Hunt‚ Steve Komphela or Benni McCarthy to take Bafana forward.

“Maybe we must do what Senegal and Algeria did and stay with our own coaches‚” he said.

“They are patient with them or get on a flight if we can’t find anyone locally. Maybe we must give Gavin [Hunt] or Benni [McCarthy] a chance.

“Benni has a good name, like Aliou Cisse of Senegal and Djamel Belmadi of Algeria who have played football in Europe and they are big names in these countries. I don’t know if Benni wants [the job] but John Comitis has said that he would allow him to go if the opportunity arises.

“But‚ if you give Benni the job then you put the right people around him to help. He has the pedigree for players to respect him because he has done it at the highest level and his Bafana record is there. I like that‚ but support him with the right people and we must be patient.”

