Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp was visibly irritated when asked to reflect on speculation linking former Bafana Bafana counterpart Stuart Baxter with the Amakhosi job.

Baxter quit the national team a few days ago and has been linked with a return to a job he left in 2015.

“If the club has an idea to bring in Stuart Baxter‚ they should do it‚ thank you‚” the German replied angrily before storming off from his post-match media briefing.

Baxter was the last coach to bring the league title to Naturena and he sealed the 2014/2015 Premiership in style with three games remaining in April 2015‚ with a 4-1 victory over Polokwane City at the FNB Stadium.

Chiefs also won the MTN8 in that season.

Baxter also won a league and cup double with Chiefs in the 2012/2013 season in his maiden campaign with Amakhosi.

Chiefs got their season off to a good start on Sunday‚ beating a spirited Highlands Park 3-2 in Tembisa.

“I think we had a good start. A goal came early, and that is what we were looking for‚” said Middendorp before the Baxter question was asked.

There was pressure on Chiefs to start on a winning note after champions Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates got off to flying starts the previous day, and they delivered.

“We have three points and we go to Durban for our home game‚” said Middendorp.

Chiefs will take their home game against Black Leopards on Saturday evening to Durban’s Moses Mabhida Stadium.