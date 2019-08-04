Sport / Soccer

Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane backs goal-line technology

04 August 2019 - 21:12 Mahlatse Mphahlele
Pitso Mosimane. Picture: GALLO IMAGES
Pitso Mosimane. Picture: GALLO IMAGES

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has appealed to the Premier Soccer League (PSL) to move with the times and invest in goal-line technology.

Sundowns did not suffer any injustice in their opening match of the season against SuperSport United on Saturday but Mosimane offered his opinion on an innovation that he said could help improve the league.

In fact‚ Sundowns were fortunate that their well-taken opening goal by Sibusiso Vilakazi was spotted by assistant referee Kamohelo Ramutsindela as having crossed the line after it ricocheted off the inside of the cross-bar.

"We should have goal-line technology [video assistant referee VAR] here, guys‚” said Mosimane‚ who was surprised  the referees also do not use the vanishing spray.

“We are using the stadiums that we used for the 2010 World Cup and we don’t have a reason not to use it.We also don’t have a reason to not have a spray for free kicks‚” he said.

“If we as coaches must improve‚ then everybody must also improve. Media must improve‚ players must improve because we are all important stakeholders in the game.

“There is no reason we can’t have goal-line technology. I will understand if you take a game to a certain stadium but here at Lucas Moripe‚ Loftus‚ Orlando and the rest of the other big stadiums we have no excuse.”

Looking back at the 2-0 win against SuperSport that got their title defence off to a good start‚ Mosimane said they could have scored more than the two goals they managed after dominating the match.

“We could have scored at least two more goals but it is typical of Sundowns‚ when they find their footing and they combine it is very difficult to change‚” he said.

“At the end of the game‚ SuperSport were stronger but I knew  we would struggle because they are 10 days ahead of us in terms of training.

“They came back and put us under pressure and we were a little lucky in one instance where they should have scored‚ but we controlled the game which is the most important thing.”

