Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has appealed to the Premier Soccer League (PSL) to move with the times and invest in goal-line technology.

Sundowns did not suffer any injustice in their opening match of the season against SuperSport United on Saturday but Mosimane offered his opinion on an innovation that he said could help improve the league.

In fact‚ Sundowns were fortunate that their well-taken opening goal by Sibusiso Vilakazi was spotted by assistant referee Kamohelo Ramutsindela as having crossed the line after it ricocheted off the inside of the cross-bar.

"We should have goal-line technology [video assistant referee VAR] here, guys‚” said Mosimane‚ who was surprised the referees also do not use the vanishing spray.

“We are using the stadiums that we used for the 2010 World Cup and we don’t have a reason not to use it.We also don’t have a reason to not have a spray for free kicks‚” he said.