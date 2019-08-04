Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter revealed at his media conference to announce his resignation that he ignored a cancer scare to oversee the 2-1 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifying victory against Libya that saw the national team reach Egypt 2019.

Baxter‚ answering a question on a job interest he said had been expressed in him while he was guiding Bafana to the quarterfinals of last July’s Nations Cup‚ said he ignored doctor’s orders to be part of the crucial closing qualifier in Tunisia in March.

Baxter’s agent‚ Steve Kapeluschnik‚ said the coach turned down two offers — one within and one outside SA — at the Nations Cup.

“I can tell you there were approaches for Stuart before he left and while he was in Egypt‚” Kapeluschnik said. “And his response both times was the same: ‘I’m not interested‚ I’m focusing on my job‚ I’m focusing on this Afcon’.

“Those positions were subsequently filled by other coaches. And that shows his commitment to the national team.”

Baxter said‚ in answer to perceived question marks over his commitment to the Bafana job: “Steve’s right‚ I’ve had at least one very lucrative offer. Money’s not my god‚ and therefore I was totally committed.

“When we played Libya‚ the week before we were due to leave I was at a doctor and they said I had cancer.

“They said: ‘You need to have an op now’. And I said: ‘It can wait. I have to go to Libya. I cannot send the boys without me. I’m their best chance to reach Afcon’.

“So I went. And it was amazingly difficult for me to concentrate knowing that when I got back I would have to have a biopsy‚ and they would tell me if I had cancer or not.

“Now I put that off. And I didn’t do that because I’m a hero. I did that because I’m a professional. And so my commitment to the SA cause has been undoubted. Anyone who has called me [about jobs]‚ has received the same answer: ‘As long as I’m the national coach‚ I will not speak to you’.