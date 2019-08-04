Chiefs come from behind to mow down Highlands

Eric Mathoho’s deflected shot late in the match sent the 10,000-strong crowd, made up of mostly Amakhosi fans, into raptures at Makhulong Stadium as Kaizer Chiefs beat Highlands Park in a five-goal thriller in Tembisa on Sunday.

After opening the scoring as early as the sixth minute through a headed goal by man-of-the-match Lebogang Manyama, Chiefs had to come from behind twice and were made to sweat for their 3-2 victory.

Chiefs were poor in the first half as Highlands dominated the shots at goal. But they improved immensely in the second half as coach Ernst Middendorp introduced Dumisani Zuma for the ineffective Kearyn Baccus after the restart.

The German coach cut a frustrated figure and hardly sat on his bench as a lukewarm Chiefs side, with three of their new recruits in the starting lineup, struggled for fluidity and rhythm.

Baccus started alongside Willard Katsande in midfield with Serbian striker Samir Nurkovic partnering Zambian Lazorous Kambole upfront.

With tackles flying in the second half as Chiefs pushed for the winner, Middendorp was nearly sent to the stands after he had a heated exchange with the match officials.

Highlands’ twin strikers, Rodney Ramagalela and Peter Shalulile, were a thorn in the Chiefs defence and were duly rewarded with a goal apiece.

Chiefs were first to get on to the score-sheet when Manyama headed home the opener.

Ramagalela equalised midway through the first half to register his first goal for his new club.

The equaliser looked to have energised the home side as they camped in the Chiefs half and could have gone into the half-time break ahead as Ramagalela and Shalulile had the visitors' defence rattled.

The Lions of the North had a perfect start to the second half as they roared into the lead just after the break.

Namibian striker Shalulile got on the end of a loose ball in the Chiefs box and poked home his first goal of the season to make it 2-1 to Highlands.

But the lead was short-lived as Manyama showed composure inside the Highlands box with a well-placed shot that gave goalkeeper Marlon Heugh no chance.

Chiefs goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma came out of his area in the 67th minute to clear a through-ball but missed it completely. Daniel Cardoso spared him his blushes with a goal-saving clearance.