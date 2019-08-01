Sport / Soccer

Thembinkosi Lorch faces late fitness test ahead of Pirates’ opener against Celtic

Chances are 50-50 that he will play in their league opener on Saturday

01 August 2019 - 17:06 Tiisetso Malepa
Thembinkosi Lorch. Picture: GALLO IMAGES / STEVE HAAG
Thembinkosi Lorch. Picture: GALLO IMAGES / STEVE HAAG

Thembinkosi Lorch sat on the sidelines as his Orlando Pirates teammates were put through their paces during training at Rand Stadium in Johannesburg on Thursday and has a 50-50 chance of playing against Bloemfontein Celtic on Saturday.

Lorch was joined on the sidelines by right-back Mthokozisi Dube, and coach Milutin Sredojevic said the decision to let the pair miss training was a precautionary measure not to aggravate their injuries.

“The two will have a late fitness test tomorrow [Friday] before they can be declared ready or not  for the game against Celtic‚” said Sredojevic.

“During the Carling Cup [against Kaizer Chiefs last Saturday], Dube had a collision with Bernard Parker and it was just a precaution to put him aside.”

Pirates open their premiership season with a home clash against Celtic at Orlando Stadium (kick-off 6pm) as they seek to win their first league title in seven years.

Celtic‚ who took four points off Pirates last season with a win and a draw‚ have also made several signings to improve their squad and Sredojevic is aware of the challenge the visitors will pose.

“We are fully aware that we are playing against a team that finished in the top eight and are coached by our former captain‚ Lehlohonolo Seema‚” the coach said.

“We want to surpass the 57 points we got last season‚ we want to do better than the 44 goals we scored and we want to concede less than the 24 goals that we conceded last season.”

Sredojevic is confident the new arrivals will turn the fortunes of the club around after finishing as runners-up in the last two seasons‚ with Mamelodi Sundowns pipping them on both occasions.

