Thembinkosi Lorch faces late fitness test ahead of Pirates’ opener against Celtic

Thembinkosi Lorch sat on the sidelines as his Orlando Pirates teammates were put through their paces during training at Rand Stadium in Johannesburg on Thursday and has a 50-50 chance of playing against Bloemfontein Celtic on Saturday.

Lorch was joined on the sidelines by right-back Mthokozisi Dube, and coach Milutin Sredojevic said the decision to let the pair miss training was a precautionary measure not to aggravate their injuries.

“The two will have a late fitness test tomorrow [Friday] before they can be declared ready or not for the game against Celtic‚” said Sredojevic.

“During the Carling Cup [against Kaizer Chiefs last Saturday], Dube had a collision with Bernard Parker and it was just a precaution to put him aside.”

Pirates open their premiership season with a home clash against Celtic at Orlando Stadium (kick-off 6pm) as they seek to win their first league title in seven years.