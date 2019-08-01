Cape Town City boss John Comitis says he will not stand in the way of Benni McCarthy if his club’s coach is offered the Bafana Bafana job.

Incumbent Bafana coach Stuart Baxter raised eyebrows on Wednesday when he called a private media conference in Johannesburg for Friday‚ and speculation is rife that he will resign.

Some Safa officials have indicated off the record that they have lost confidence in Baxter after poor performances at the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

“I have never stood in anyone’s way and I will definitely not stand in Benni’s way‚” Comitis said on Thursday. “As long as you want to be with me‚ we will work together. If it comes‚ it comes and we will deal with it because we are professionals.”

Comitis added that if the move materialises‚ McCarthy may not be ready for the responsibility of occupying one of the hottest seats in the country.

“For me‚ he possibly needs a little more time before he goes to the national team because nobody wants to see another failure. But‚ at the same time if it happens it will be good for his CV because I think the next step for him is Europe.

“I will be happy for him if it happens and he genuinely wants it but‚ like I said‚ I think he still needs one or two more years at club level. The one thing is that I can never stand in his way if there are good and lucrative opportunities for him.”

City have bolstered their squad with Abbubaker Mobara‚ Tashreeq Morris and Mpho Makola. Comitis said he is done in the transfer market.