Mosimane cautious about Billiat transfer issue

Sundowns coach says there are no official negotiations with Chiefs for the Zimbabwean forward to return to the Brazilians

30 July 2019 - 17:13 Marc Strydom
Pitso Mosimane. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane says he is wary of expressing interest in a return for Khama Billiat from Kaizer Chiefs when there are no official negotiations for such a deal.

Mosimane‚ though‚ did not deny reports that Billiat himself has expressed an interest in a return to Sundowns‚ who the forward left a year ago‚ after contract renewal negotiations stalled‚ to join Chiefs.

The Sundowns coach said every player has his price, but he was careful to point out he was not showing an interest in the return of the Zimbabwean playmaker‚ who starred for Downs when they won the 2016 Caf Champions League.

Mosimane said he had learned from experience of expressing an interest in Cape Town City player Aubrey Ngoma‚ which resulted in an angry response from that club’s chairman in May 2017.

“I should be very careful on this issue. I need to respect Kaizer Chiefs — it’s a big institution‚ and the league will fine me‚” Mosimane said when asked about the reports on Billiat.

“If they complain to the league‚ the league will fine me for poaching players because he is a Kaizer Chiefs’ player‚ and we need to respect that.

“If we want Khama‚ what do we need to do? We speak to Kaizer Chiefs club to club. And they will tell us ‘we are selling’‚ or‚ ‘we’re not selling’.

“You know‚ sometimes you don’t [want to] sell‚ but even Lionel Messi’s got a price. If somebody comes and offers me $1m net per month‚ I think I will be gone.”

Sundowns begin their Premier League season with the Tshwane derby against SuperSport United at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville on Sunday (kickoff 3pm).

