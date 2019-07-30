Sport / Soccer

Former coach Farouk Khan touts Benni for Bafana job

30 July 2019 - 17:25 Sazi Hadebe
Benni McCarthy. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/MICHAEL SHEEHAN
Benni McCarthy. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/MICHAEL SHEEHAN

Respected former coach and analyst Farouk Khan has backed Benni McCarthy for the Bafana Bafana coaching job.

While beleaguered incumbent Stuart Baxter remains in the hotseat‚ Khan said the time has come for the fast-rising Cape Town City coach to be given a chance at the helm.

“I think Benni has proven beyond doubt that he should be given a chance [at Bafana]‚” said Khan. 

“What I like about Benni is that he’s a very open-minded coach. Benni is not like one of these guys who don’t want to take anything from other people. When you surround him with people who have experience, he will listen. He is the coach and will obviously make the final decisions‚ but he will welcome opinion from other people.

“If it’s like that then it becomes a team effort‚ and it becomes like a team behind a team. Your technical team are the ones‚ in the background‚ making those key decisions. That in the end makes the team successful or a failure.”

Calls for Baxter to step down have increased since Bafana’s poor showing at the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The Briton has had eight wins‚ eight draws and four losses in 20 matches since he took over from Shakes Mashaba in June 2017‚ and still seems to have SA Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan’s support.

Jordaan indicated at the weekend that Safa is still happy with the 65-year-old coach.

Khan said it is unbelievable that Safa gave Baxter a five-year contract in 2017. He added that the football mother body must find a way to terminate it urgently and hand the job to McCarthy.

“If we don’t give Benni a chance now we would be fools‚” he said. “He’s proven beyond doubt [that he is capable] and has done extremely well in Cape Town.

“He’s the coach that players really want to play for and he’s not scared. And the beauty of it is‚ we will be giving one of our own an opportunity.”

Bafana yet to learn World Cup draw for Qatar

SA's seeding gives the national football team a bye in the opening round
Sport
1 day ago

Bafana star Percy Tau joins Belgium’s Club Brugges

First-division team in the hunt for a league title and a spot in Champions League
Sport
1 day ago

