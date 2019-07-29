Sport / Soccer

Romelu Lukaku misses United’s friendly trip amid transfer talk

Manchester United give Inter Milan a deadline to conclude deal for striker

29 July 2019 - 15:09 Agency Staff
Romelu Lukaku. Picture: REUTERS
London — Romelu Lukaku will miss Manchester United’s pre-season friendly against Kristiansund on Tuesday amid renewed speculation of a potential move to Inter Milan.

United are reported to have rejected a £54m bid for Belgium striker Lukaku from the Serie A club. Lukaku was sidelined by injury for all four of United’s pre-season games during their tour of Australia, Singapore and China.

After suffering an ankle injury, he trained on his own on the eve of the final match of United’s tour, last week’s 2-1 win against Tottenham in Shanghai.

On Sunday, a picture appeared on the 26-year-old’s social media accounts of him and his agent Federico Pastorello, accompanied by the message “soon to be continued”.

Lukaku is said to be keen to join Inter after a difficult spell at United since his £75m move from Everton in 2017. With Inter believed to have been given a imminent deadline by United to conclude the deal, the former Everton striker was absent from his club’s 26-man travelling party to Norway.

United announced the squad on their official website on Monday ahead of the match at Oslo’s Ullevaal Stadium.

United defender Eric Bailly is not part of the group heading to Norway after he sustained a knee injury in the victory over Tottenham. Alexis Sanchez was another not included for United after limping out of Chile’s recent Copa America third-place play-off match against Argentina.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side wrap up their pre-season against AC Milan in Cardiff on Saturday.

AFP

Jiangsu’s Inter links mean Gareth Bale could be Serie A bound

Welsh star’s move to China on £1m-a-week deal is likely to be put on ice
Sport
1 day ago

Liverpool sign 16-year-old Harvey Elliott from Fulham

Reds beat Barcelona and Real Madrid for signature of teenage star
Sport
21 hours ago

Man United manager says only ‘a loud few’ want Paul Pogba out

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer makes it clear he wants to keep French playmaker at Old Trafford
Sport
5 days ago

