Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane refused to respond on Monday to a weekend report that he wants out‚ referring questions to the Pretoria club.

Reports in Sunday World and on TimesLIVE said Mosimane is considering leaving Sundowns — where he won the 2016 Caf Champions League‚ four league titles‚ two domestic cups and the Caf Super Cup — due to tensions with the club management.

Mosimane referred questions on a response to the reports to Downs.

“When you have stories like that coming out of the media‚ I think the coach is the last person to speak‚” Sundowns’ coach said at the Premiership’s launch function for the 2019-20 season in Auckland Park.

“I think you should go to Sundowns‚ and let Sundowns speak as a club. I can’t speak on behalf of Sundowns, I’m a football coach. If you ask me who played‚ who’s not playing and whatever, that’s my space. But the rest of the space is the club space. We [coaches] always have to stay away from politics and focus on the football game. Our job is on the pitch‚ not what’s happening in the office."

The reports alleged that among a string of issues Mosimane is upset about is Sundowns wanting to bring in an unnamed Spanish coach as technical director from August.

One source claimed Mosimane leaked the story as he is eyeing the Bafana Bafana job‚ currently occupied by Stuart Baxter.