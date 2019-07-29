Grobler gleeful at the thought of teaming up with Gabuza at SuperSport

SuperSport United striker Bradley Grobler says he is excited to be teaming up with Thamsanqa Gabuza this season as the pair look to form a dynamic duo to help Matsatsantsa challenge for honours.

Gabuza’s arrival gives Grobler a chance to play alongside a strong physical partner and he could feed off the proceeds with his finishing ability.

“Very excited!” was Grobler’s reaction to the pairing. “Before we signed him, Stan Matthews [SuperSport United’s CEO] called and asked me what I thought and I was very excited.

“I’ve known him [Gabuza] for a while through the national team and not only is he a hard worker, but his attitude is perfect‚” Grobler said.

“I think when you come to SuperSport you’ll find there are not only players with good ability but also good attitudes‚ willing to work hard for the team. The way he plays is all down to hard work and he fits the mould perfectly.”

Gabuza and Kudakwashi Mahachi are the only two high-profile signings the club made in the off-season with Grobler himself almost like a new addition after struggling with injury over the past two seasons. He had groin and ankle problems and several surgeries and resultant lengthy layoffs over the past 24 months.

But the 31-year-old insists that is now a thing of the past.

“At this stage in pre-season it’s probably the best I’ve felt for a long time. It’s the first pre-season I’ve done for a couple of years now. A full pre-season and hopefully the injuries are behind me.”

Grobler says the key to staying fit is doing that little bit extra.

“I think‚ it’s just looking after yourself‚” he said. “It comes down to diet‚ extra stretching sessions. I think a lot of injured players back off, but the way we are going with the training is a bit more harder work‚ harder strengthening sessions.

“A lot of people ask me how many goals I want to score this seaon, but my goal is to play as many games as I can. Everything else will come off the back of that. The goals will come. Trophies will come with the team we’ve got.

“For me‚ the main goal is just to be on the field playing, and I know the rest will follow.”