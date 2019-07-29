Percy Tau has moved to Belgium’s Club Brugges and now stands in line to make a Champions League debut.

The club confirmed the transfer on Monday after Tau underwent a medical over the weekend and the last paperwork was shuffled through.

He immediately joined his new teammates at training‚ the club announced.

The 25-year-old will be on loan for the season at the Belgian club‚ who were runners-up last season and champions the year before‚ from Brighton and Hove Albion.

But Brugges have not been given the opportunity of turning the loan into a permanent move at the end of the season‚ signalling the English club’s intention to take the player across to the Premier League next season.

Brighton failed to get him a work permit to play in the Premier League this season because of Bafana Bafana’s poor position in the Fifa rankings.

Tau forged a solid reputation in Belgium last season with his 13 goals and 13 assists for Union St Gilloise in the second division and was named the competition’s best player.

Tau is being seen as part of a rebuilding exercise at Brugges‚ whose new coach Philippe Clement used three newcomers in Saturday’s opening game of the new Belgian league season away against Waasland-Beveren. Two of them were Africans – David Okereke from Nigeria and the Ivorian Simon Deli.

Brugges were 3-1 away winners with Okereke netting on debut.

Tau is one of two or three more players the coach wants in order to strengthen the squad‚ as Brugges look not only for domestic success but also participation in the Uefa Champions League.

Brugges will hope to have Tau registered for the Champions League‚ where they will take on Ukrainian side Dynamo Kiev in the third qualifying round on August 6 and 13.

Their next match is on Friday against St Truiden in the league but that will come too soon for the SA international to make a debut.

Tau will not be the first South African to play for the club.

Attacking midfielder Elrio van Heerden had a successful three-year stint with the team between 2006 and 2009‚ before moving on to English Premier League Blackburn Rovers.