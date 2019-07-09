Sport / Soccer

Agent seeks quick fix for ‘respectful’ Paul Pogba

French World Cup winner seeks a ‘new challenge’

09 July 2019 - 14:06 Agency Staff
Manchester United's Paul Pogba seen in this file photo. Picture: REUTERS/ANDREW YATES
Manchester United's Paul Pogba seen in this file photo. Picture: REUTERS/ANDREW YATES

London — Paul Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola hopes a breakthrough in negotiations that benefits “all parties” will soon be made regarding the Manchester United midfielder’s future.

The French World Cup winner has stated his desire for a “new challenge”, while Raiola said in an interview at the weekend that “everyone knows the willingness of Paul to move on”.

Pogba has travelled with the rest of the United squad for the start of their preseason tour to Australia despite initial claims that he could boycott the trip in order to try to force through a move.

“The player has done nothing wrong. He has been respectful and professional in every way,” Raiola told UK radio station talkSPORT. “The club has known his feeling for a long time.

“It is a shame other people only like to criticise without the right information, and I am also sorry that the club does not take any position against this.

“Hopefully there will be soon a satisfying solution for all parties.”

Despite scoring 16 goals last season, half of which came from the penalty spot, Pogba was often criticised for his contribution under both Jose Mourinho and his successor Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as United limped to a sixth-place finish in the Premier League.

Real Madrid and Juventus have been rumoured as possible destinations, but should he move on, United are likely to seek a higher fee than the £89m, a world record at the time, they spent to buy Pogba from Juventus three years ago. 

AFP

Most read

1.
I am no threat to women’s sport, says Caster ...
Sport
2.
Hashim Amla still part of SA World Cup plans, ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Shane Warne leads lambasting of India’s ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
No mandate for Baxter at Afcon, says Safa
Sport / Soccer
5.
Steve Smith and David Warner greet final day of ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

Man United sticks to financial outlook despite lacklustre season

Sport / Soccer

United’s foundations at risk unless Solskjaer rids club of ‘weeds’

Sport / Soccer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sees major role for Paul Pogba as rumours swirl of move to ...

Sport / Soccer

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.