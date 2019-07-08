Teboho Mokoena is set for European trials and has opportunities in the Netherlands and Germany. A final decision on where he will trial will be made later in July.

This has been confirmed by SuperSport CEO Stan Matthews‚ with the club keen not to stand in the way of a European move for the 22-year-old midfielder.

“We have a couple options in Germany and Holland‚ but we will meet his agent and assess where he will trial this month‚” Matthews said.

SuperSport have‚ however‚ ruled out a local move for the Bafana Bafana youngster‚ having already rejected an approach from Mamelodi Sundowns for a player viewed as one of the hottest properties in the Premier Soccer League (PSL).

Mokoena has been a rising star in the PSL since making his debut in the 2016/17 season and missed just three games for Matsatsantsa last season.

He followed that up with a successful Cosafa Cup campaign‚ during which he captained SA in their Plate semifinal against Uganda. He was in the frame for a place in Stuart Baxter’s Africa Cup of Nations squad‚ but with such great competition in midfield‚ did not make the final cut.

He is‚ however‚ viewed as a future player in the national team and potential Bafana skipper‚ and it is likely he will be a regular in the next few years if he continues to show the case quality he has in the past 12 months.

The player says he is ready to test himself on a bigger stage. “I am ready for Europe. I was born ready‚” Mokoena said. “It makes be proud that teams are noticing me for the work that I have been doing.”