Bafana must deliver another masterclass

"The coach has spoken to us that we have to continue putting aside that mentality that we can’t win against Nigeria. Because we can," Bafana centre-forward Lebogang Mothiba said on Monday. "The first qualifier we beat them, and the second game we drew 1-1. This shows that anything is possible in football."

It is hard, though, to stop Bafana walking on air after Saturday’s disciplined and inspired deconstruction of the hosts.

"Yeah, you know, because that victory against Egypt, everyone is up now," Mothiba said. "And this is good for the players, for the group, for confidence and everything. We just have to keep going like this and I’m sure we can beat Nigeria."

Beating Egypt might have been the best performance by the underachieving national in 20 years.

"Twenty years? Me I was, like, three years old. But we did very well," Mothiba grinned.

"We pressed them high, we didn’t give them a chance to play. And the coach said I must always look at that No8, I think they call him ‘Gattuso’ [Tarek Hamed], and that I needed to always close him down, because he was the one making them play [with his distribution].

"I had to close him down and press the defence so they had to clear the ball and not play it."

Baxter has described the application of the gameplan as a tactical masterclass from his team. Bafana needed more friendlies. That much, from their unconvincing group stage, is clear. But they could not have applied such a strategy had they not been beaten into shape in a three-week preparation camp.

Baxter has to decide whether to keep a similar tactic against Nigeria. Against a very different team he is likely to tweak it.

Nigeria beat Burundi and Guinea 1-0, but were shocked

2-0 by Madagascar to finish second in Group B.