US retain Women’s World Cup as Rapinoe, Lavelle sink the Dutch

There was an air of inevitability about the 34-year-old, the star of this World Cup on and off the field, putting the USA ahead, and it also seemed inevitable that the breakthrough goal should come from a VAR-awarded penalty.

Lavelle, another stand-out performer over the contest, got the second in the 69th minute, killing off Dutch hopes of a comeback.

The victory underlines the US's status as the dominant force in international women's football as they claim the World Cup for the fourth time in eight editions.

"I don't even have words, it's crazy right now. Even just getting to another final, it's so difficult," said Rapinoe. "Hopefully we will continue to reign strong for a number of years."

Rapinoe ends the tournament with the Golden Ball for the best player ahead of England's Lucy Bronze and Lavelle, while also winning the Golden Boot as her six goals came from fewer minutes on the field than teammate Alex Morgan or England's Ellen White.

Ellis makes history

It is a fitting personal triumph for Rapinoe, a key player in the squad's battle for pay equality which led them to file a lawsuit against the US Soccer Federation accusing the organisation of gender discrimination.

"Everyone is kind of asking what's next and what we want to come of all of this, and it's to stop having the conversation about equal pay," she said.

"What are we going to do about it? It's time to sit down with everyone and get to work."