Sport / Soccer

Brazil goal hero Jesus had premonition before Copa win

Striker scores and sets up another goal as Brazil reach first Copa America final since 2007

03 July 2019 - 16:14 Agency Staff
Gabriel Jesus of Brazil celebrates scoring the opening goal during the Copa America Brazil 2019 Semi Final match between Brazil and Argentina at Mineirao Stadium on July 02, 2019 in Belo Horizonte, Brazil. Picture: CHRIS BRUNSKILL / FANTASISTA / GETTY IMAGES
Gabriel Jesus of Brazil celebrates scoring the opening goal during the Copa America Brazil 2019 Semi Final match between Brazil and Argentina at Mineirao Stadium on July 02, 2019 in Belo Horizonte, Brazil. Picture: CHRIS BRUNSKILL / FANTASISTA / GETTY IMAGES

Belo Horizonte — Brazil forward Gabriel Jesus said after his match-winning display in Tuesday’s 2-0 Copa America semifinal victory over Argentina that he’d had a premonition he would score.

Jesus opened the scoring on 19 minutes from a Roberto Firmino pass and then 19 minutes from time reversed the favour as Brazil qualified for their first Copa America final since 2007.

“I felt I would score. I’m not saying that because I scored. Other times I didn’t say this,” said the 22-year-old Manchester City forward. “I was very confident ... and I managed to score in a great team performance. Firmino set me up really well.

“I’m delighted, not for the goal but for the team. We scored the goals, we’re all delighted about the match, about the commitment, about the performance. “We have to play every match with this spirit.”

Brazil coach Tite paid tribute to Jesus’s hard work, particularly given he had been on a frustrating run that had seen him fail to score in Brazil’s previous four matches, including the 5-0 thrashing of Peru where he missed a penalty.

“Gabriel impresses all the professionals that work with him because he never gives up,” said Tite. “People tell him ‘you just have to put up with the pain and run’, and that’s what I asked him to do.

“He has to refine his solutions and he has to evolve because he’s young, but if I ask him to shoot 50 times, he’ll do 51. This capacity of persistence and his quest for something is his trademark.”

Tite likewise enthused about his captain Dani Alves, whose mazy run and skills created the opening for the first goal. Tite praised Alves’s “mental strength", adding: “I’m really very happy because of how natural he is. He’s a good guy and it’s great for us to deal with players like that.”

But on the opposite side was a player who Tite felt was on another level: Lionel Messi. “It was a great game, Messi is an extraterrestrial. He’s exceptional, both with and without the ball. Regardless of the skills of the other players, he deserves this reverence.”

Playing in Sunday’s final, against either champions Chile or Peru, will provide the 58-year-old Tite with a new experience. The final will be played at Rio de Janeiro’s iconic Maracana stadium, where Tite has never before either played or coached.

“I’m truly going to be the coach of the national team when we play there,” he said. “People say: did you play? Yes. Did you play in the Maracana? No. Then you’re not a player. Have you coached in the Maracana? No. Then you’re not a coach.

“But now as a coach I’m going to play in the Maracana for the first time and I’m going to enjoy it.”

AFP

American hegemony on the line against England

Women's soccer World Cup semifinal promises to be a thriller
Sport
2 days ago

Bafana coach Baxter slams SA’s 56-million ‘fans’

Bafana Bafana coach peeved at backlash in SA ahead of SA's must-win Africa Cup of Nations match
Sport
5 days ago

Cameroon coach Clarence Seedorf bears the brunt of high expectations

Coach fends off journalists’ barbs after Indomitable Lions draw with Ghana
Sport
3 days ago

Most read

1.
I am no threat to women’s sport, says Caster ...
Sport
2.
Hashim Amla still part of SA World Cup plans, ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Shane Warne leads lambasting of India’s ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
No mandate for Baxter at Afcon, says Safa
Sport / Soccer
5.
Steve Smith and David Warner greet final day of ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

Kaizer Chiefs’ latest signings: Who are the new arrivals?

Sport / Soccer

It would be disrespectful to Baxter to talk about his job while he’s still ...

Sport / Soccer

Brave Bafana’s Nations Cup dreams shattered in last minute

Sport / Soccer

Few home games for Orlando Pirates in early part of new season

Sport / Soccer

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.