Cape Town — Orlando Pirates fans will hope that by the time they face newly promoted Stellenbosch FC at home on the final day of the 2019/2020 Premiership‚ they have wrapped up the title to end their eight-year wait for the championship.

A draft copy of the fixtures for the new season reveals the Buccaneers curiously feature in only three home matches before November.

Their fixture calendar is complicated by Pirates’ participation in the CAF Champions League‚ which means lengthy gaps between games — with just a single league game in September due to the MTN8‚ Champions League and the Fifa international break.

Pirates begin their campaign at home to Bloemfontein Celtic on August 3 but their only other matches at Orlando Stadium in the next three months are against Lamontville Golden Arrows (August 27) and Chippa United (October 23).

During that time they travel to SuperSport United‚ AmaZulu‚ Bidvest Wits‚ Highlands Park and Stellenbosch FC in what will be a period of much travel for coach Micho Sredojevic and his side when coupled with potential domestic cup and Champions League clashes.

Their first Soweto Derby against Kaizer Chiefs is also “away” on November 9‚ while the reverse fixture will be played on February 29.

Pirates will not play Mamelodi Sundowns at all in the first round of the competition‚ with their first league meeting on January 11 being their 17th game of the campaign‚ with the return just 11 days later in what could be a crucial double-header in the title race.

That is part of a horror run of fixtures for the side that will see them play eight games in 32 days through January and into February‚ five of which are away.