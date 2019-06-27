Pirates offload Gabuza and Mahachi to SuperSport

Striker Thamsanqa Gabuza and exciting winger Kudawashe Mahachi have left Orlando Pirates to join SuperSport United‚ the Buccaneers announced on Thursday.

Gabuza joined Pirates from Golden Arrows at the beginning of the 2013/2014 season after impressing with 23 goals in 88 matches for the KwaZulu-Natal outfit.

The tall striker struggled for consistency in front of goals and for regular game time at the Soweto giants, with just eight strikes in 62 appearances.

The 2018/2019 season was probably his worst in a Pirates jersey as he failed to find the back of the net in 17 appearances in all competitions, with fans running out of patience as his impotency in front of goal intensified.

He will be remembered for losing his cool with the Ghost (Pirates’ fans) after they jeered him for missing a number of goalscoring chances in a match away at Black Leopards in October 2018.

The 31-year-old said he leaves the Buccaneers with “wonderful memories and lifelong friendships” as he prepares to join his new teammates. “I would like to also especially thank the chair [club boss Irvin Khoza] for the father figure role he has played in my life‚” said Gabuza.

Mahachi‚ who joined Pirates in June 2018 after an unimpressive stint with Arrows‚ leaves the club he grew up supporting back home in Bulawayo. He arrived in SA when Mamelodi Sundowns snapped him up from Zimbabwe club Highlanders.

Mahachi, 25, also found it difficult to cement a regular place in the team. He looked to have won the trust of coach Milutin Sredojevic in the latter stages of last season.

Pirates have dominated the transfer market with the signing of several players as they bid to improve on the runners-up finishes of the past two seasons.

They have in the past week unveiled Tshegofatso Mabasa‚ Kabelo Dlamini‚ Bongani Sam (all from Bloemfonteion Celtic)‚ Fortune Makaringe and Siphesihle Ndlovu (Maritzburg United) and Tebogo Tlolane (Chippa United) with French goalkeeper Joris Delle.

The Buccaneers assembled for pre-season on Monday. They open their Premiership season with a home match against Bloemfontein Celtic on August 3 at Orlando Stadium in Soweto.