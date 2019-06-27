Bafana coach Baxter slams SA’s 56-million ‘fans’

Cairo — Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter made every effort to show respect to Namibia, who SA play in a must-win Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) match at Cairo’s Al Salam Stadium on Friday (kick-off 10pm).

Baxter was clearly peeved at having to put his own players in a bubble to try to protect them from the backlash in SA after Bafana lost their opening game against Ivory Coast on Monday.

Bafana looked solid in defence, but their attack did not function as Aston Villa’s Jonathan Kodjia scored the 65th-minute winner.

Even though Baxter could have taken positives from the defeat, he played down the suggestion that should Bafana’s strikers click, they would dismantle Namibia.

Ricardo Mannetti’s Brave Warriors held Morocco for 89 minutes of Monday’s Group D opener before Itamunua Keimune’s own goal.

"I think I can understand when you say the atmosphere back home is negative. Because when I came into the job two years ago it was negative," Baxter said.

"And it’s been negative all the way through. Even though the Ivory Coast game is the first we have lost in one-and-a-half years, still it was negative.

"And still people are talking that now we will dismantle Namibia, which is totally disrespectful towards a team who have qualified for Afcon and ran Morocco very close.

"So, yes, there were positives to take out of the game against Ivory Coast - 100%. But our forward unit was not firing and there were reasons for that.

"We were too inactive behind their back five. We didn’t produce enough goal chances.

"So, on the one hand I do understand what you’re talking about with the disappointment back home. But that’s nothing new, is it?

"I think we need to get a touch of reality. That was a top class [Ivory Coast] team we were playing.

"It annoys me sometimes when we hear of the 56-million behind us. When in reality, there’s not 56-million behind us. There’s 56-million waiting to chop our heads off.

"That is not a good sporting environment. Now I’ve got to put players in a bubble, and they will try to win the game. And yes, we have got to believe that if we can get our attack right, then we can win the game."

One player that can get the SA attack right is winger Themba Zwane who was something of a lone warrior upfront against Ivory Coast.