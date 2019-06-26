Kaizer Chiefs have acquired their second signing ahead of the new season with defensive midfielder James Kotei joining the team on a three-year contract.

The 25-year-old Ghanaian arrives at Naturena from Tanzania giants Simba Sport Club and will compete for a place with the likes of Willard Katsande and George Maluleka. Madagascar international Aro “Dax” Andrianarimanana has also been employed in that role.

Kotei‚ a holding midfielder who is strong on the ball and can deliver defence-splitting passes‚ has already joined his new teammates at the club’s training base in the south of Johannesburg as Chiefs reported back for preseason medical check-ups and light training on Wednesday. Chiefs posted a picture of Kotei in his new gold and black training kit.

With an appetite to often burst forward with surging runs‚ he is in the mould of veteran midfielder Tinashe Nengomasha.

Chiefs had a couple of training sessions on Wednesday before heading off to camp where they will play friendlies.

Ernst Middendorp’s side will start their Premiership campaign with a trip to Tembisa to confront tricky Highlands Park at Makhulong Stadium on August 4.

Chiefs have released eight players in the past weeks and have hinted at the release of “two or more players” in the coming days.

Middendorp is under huge pressure to deliver silverware for the Glamour Boys and would hope that Kotei’s arrival‚ coupled with that of Zambian goal ace Lazarous Kambole‚ will end an unprecedented four years without winning silverware.

Kambole was announced last week‚ also on a three-year deal.