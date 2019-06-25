Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Pule Ekstein’s representatives have revealed that only Cape Town City made inquiries about the player’s availability and came close to signing him after his premature departure from Naturena in April.

The player was rumoured to be headed to Orlando Pirates after his unceremonious exit from Chiefs, but as Ekstein’s agent, Palesa Mkhize, said on Tuesday‚ nothing concrete was ever discussed with the Bucs.

Pirates unveiled several new signings on Monday and those who had hoped to see the midfielder on the list of new arrivals would have been disappointed.

“So far‚ City are the only club that has approached us formally for Pule’s services but nothing has been signed yet‚” Mkhize said. “He wasn’t there for sure” when Pirates unveiled their new players on Monday. “But it was no surprise to us because we’ve never agreed anything with Pirates‚” said Mkhize.

“The team that we have tabled our demands to in terms of the salary package and everything is City. We are now waiting for their response.”

Ekstein came through the Chiefs development system before he was promoted to the first team in 2015. His contract was to expire on June 30 but the two parties agreed to terminate it in April when they could not reach a breakthrough during negotiations.

Mkhize said while they are still waiting for City to return to them‚ the door remains open to other potential suitors who are interested in the player’s services. “All they need to do is talk to us‚” Mkhize said. “The player is free to join any club‚ depending on whether we agree with the offer put on the table or not.”