Sport / Soccer

Cameroon face inquiry after England defeat

Actions reflect badly on African football, says Caf woman’s boss

24 June 2019 - 16:00 Simon Evans
Augustine Ejangue of Cameroon reacts during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Round Of 16 match between England and Cameroon at Stade du Hainaut on June 23, 2019 in Valenciennes, France. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ROBERT CIANFLONE
Augustine Ejangue of Cameroon reacts during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Round Of 16 match between England and Cameroon at Stade du Hainaut on June 23, 2019 in Valenciennes, France. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ROBERT CIANFLONE

Valenciennes — Cameroon face an inquiry and possible disciplinary action from soccer authorities after a series of incidents in their 3-0 defeat by England in the last 16 of the women’s World Cup on Sunday.

Cameroon players furiously protested against refereeing decisions and twice delayed the game while appearing to consider leaving the contest. The ill-tempered match also included an incident in which Cameroon defender Augustine Ejangue spat on the arm of England forward Toni Duggan.

Fifa’s disciplinary body is likely to look, as part of its routine reviews of matches, at some of the incidents while Isha Johansen, the chair of the women’s football committee for the African Football Confederation (Caf) said her body will be opening an inquiry.

“Whilst remaining proud of our African teams that participated in the Fifa Women’s World Cup, yesterday’s match between England and Cameroon reflected badly, not only on African women’s football but African football on the whole,” said Johansen, who is also president of the Sierra Leone Football Association.

“It is an issue which will be addressed and dealt with at the appropriate levels of governance,” she added in a statement.

Fifa did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters. England manager Phil Neville has heavily criticised the behaviour of his side’s opponents.

“I am completely and utterly ashamed of the opposition,” said the former Manchester United player. “If that was my team — and it will never be any of my players — they would never play for England again. Those images are going out worldwide about how to act, the young girls playing all over the world that are seeing that behaviour. For me, it’s not right,” he added.

Cameroon coach Alain Djeumfa pointed the finger at the referee, calling the 3-0 defeat a “miscarriage of justice”. 

Reuters

Nigeria players stage a sit-in at World Cup over unpaid bonuses

Team refuses to leave their hotel after elimination from the tournament claiming they are each owed 1-million naira
Sport
23 hours ago

We showed we can compete with the best‚ says Banyana coach

Coach hopes more players get overseas contracts that would lead to upping their technical levels
Sport
4 days ago

MNINAWA NTLOKO: Cheer for Bafana in Egypt at your peril

It is difficult to predict which Bafana team will pitch up at the Nations Cup
Opinion
5 days ago

People back home will be happy with the effort‚ says Banyana coach Desiree Ellis

SA women can hold their heads high after first World Cup adventure
Sport
6 days ago

