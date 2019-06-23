Gary Neville says soccer club managers have to adjust to social media age

Manchester — Former Manchester United captain Gary Neville has urged coaches and managers to accept their players will use social media but said players should take stock of whether their videos will create a positive impression.

United midfielder Jesse Lingard has recently been criticised for videos filmed in his hotel bedroom and posted on Instagram while on holiday in Miami Beach with teammate Marcus Rashford.

Neville, who won eight Premier League titles with United under Alex Ferguson’s management and is now a pundit for Sky Sports television, said there was little point in coaches opposing social media use. Speaking to a conference of coaches and sports scientists in Manchester, Neville said there was a danger of older people in the game appearing out of touch.

“I found myself challenging myself as a pundit in these last two or three years, around the changing type of players, the changing type of media … it’s a dilemma for all traditional based coaches,” he said.

“The idea of a guy dressing up, dancing, on social media, what we would say looking a ‘bit of a prat’ and not winning football matches, not playing that well, is a really bad cocktail.

“But then on the other side of it you think — he is giving his all, he is a young lad, social media now is the modern form of media, so us old bastards get over it, get over it.”

Neville said that with the decline of traditional newspapers, players were inevitably going to be drawn to online and social media.

“The way in which players communicate with fans is through their social media accounts, it’s never going to change, don’t try to stop it, maybe create some frameworks, some perimeters to work within.