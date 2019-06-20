Chiefs promise fans things are changing

Kaizer Chiefs have called for frustrated supporters to be patient as the club attempts to rebuild ahead of the forthcoming premiership season.

Chiefs have appeared to be slow off the blocks in the transfer market during the off-season and this has frustrated fans who are desperate to see immediate changes after the club finished out of the top eight in the last campaign‚ and also embarrassingly lost to lower-tier TS Galaxy in the final of the Nedbank Cup in Durban.

Club communications manager Vina Maphosa said there was much activity behind the scenes and he suggested that 25-year-old Zambian hitman Lazalous Kambole from Zesco United would not be the only addition to the side.

“We are hard at work,” Maphosa said.

Chiefs celebrate their 50th anniversary in 2019 and Maphosa said a new kit to commemorate the milestone would be launched in July before the Carling Cup.

Chiefs will start the new season under immense pressure after ending the last campaign trophyless for an unprecedented fourth consecutive year.