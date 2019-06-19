Why Ferland Mendy is Real happy

Madrid — Ferland Mendy has said it will be an honour to play for a legend such as Zinedine Zidane after Real Madrid’s new left-back was unveiled at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday.

Madrid paid €50m to sign the French defender from Lyon as Zidane continues to revamp his squad.

Mendy joins Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic, Eder Militao and Rodrygo in moving to Madrid as part of a €300m spending spree ahead of the new season.

"It’s an honour to be around a football legend like Zidane," Mendy said at a media conference. "I followed him when I was little, I know very well what he did during his career and it is a great pleasure to be able to work with him."

The 24-year-old came through the youth system at Paris Saint-Germain but an arthritic hip threatened to cut short his career.

Instead, he moved to Le Havre before joining Lyon for just €5m in 2017.

AFP