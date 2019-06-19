Cape Town City have confirmed the signing of versatile Abbubaker Mobara from Orlando Pirates‚ a return to the Mother City for the former Ajax Cape Town youth prodigy.

Mobara has endured a difficult three-year spell at Pirates‚ where he made just four league starts last season and only 36 since he joined the club in July 2016.

The 25-year-old‚ who can play right-back‚ centre-back or as a defensive midfielder‚ will add considerably to the options of City coach Benni McCarthy as he looks to build a title-winning squad in the coming campaign.

“To come back here and play again in the Mother City is a wonderful feeling. This is home and that is where the heart is‚” Mobara said in a video released by the club on Wednesday. “It is a family team and that is the feeling I am wanting to get back. The feeling of happiness is important.

“I want to prove‚ not to the rest of the world‚ but to myself‚ that I am worthy of being in a beautiful team like this. The team is doing well and I see how happy the players are.”

Mobara was a teenager when he made his debut for Ajax in April 2013‚ and the following season became a regular with the side. He enjoyed three excellent seasons with the Urban Warriors‚ winning the MTN8‚ but missed a decisive spot-kick in a penalty shoot-out in the final of the 2015 Nedbank Cup that would have secured the trophy for his side. In the end they lost to Mamelodi Sundowns.

He made his national team debut in the 2016 Cosafa Cup‚ and has eight caps in all‚ the last in a 2-1 friendly defeat to Zambia in June 2017.

The move to City is a chance to rekindle his career for club and country‚ and fulfil the potential many early observers felt would make him a regular international.