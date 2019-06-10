Reeve Frosler is hoping to establish himself at Kaizer Chiefs next season and make up for lost time to fulfil his potential as one of the top young players in the country.

The rightback was frozen out at BidVest Wits in the first half of the 2018/19 campaign as he made it clear he wanted to move on‚ and once he joined Chiefs in January that lack of game-time counted against him.

But with a full pre-season looming at Naturena and the chance to get some minutes under his belt at the Cosafa Cup‚ he believes he can look to the future with much more optimism.

“The most important thing for me is to play more games‚ especially after not being given an opportunity to play in the first half of the season‚” Frosler said.

“It is just now about going into the new season with a fresh mind‚ fresh legs‚ and hit the ground running.”

He made only four appearances in the second half of the season for Chiefs‚ though he did play in three of their last four games‚ a sign he was beginning to win over coach Ernst Middendorp.

“Quite a few of the players have been good in helping me to settle‚ it has been a nice journey so far and I am looking forward to seeing what the future holds for me‚” he said.

Frosler says he is enjoying working with Middendorp.

“It’s been good‚ I am learning under him‚ it’s a new challenge for me personally‚” he says. “It’s been a good week‚ it’s nice that everybody gets a chance to play‚” he says‚ referring to his performance in the Cosafa Cup last week. We have a good squad here so anybody can fit in any position and fill in the team. It has been great preparations for our African Under-23 Championship qualifier against Zimbabwe in September.”

He admits that playing at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo would be good progression for a player who has already been to two World Cups in the age-groups below.

“It would be something special‚ another step up for me. I have played at the Under-17 and Under-20 World Cups‚ so it will be an opportunity for us to showcase ourselves before the next step before the World Cup at senior level‚” he said.