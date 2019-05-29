Sport / Soccer

SA World Cup hopes hanging by a thread

Amajita punished for not taking chances against South Korea

29 May 2019 - 15:13 Nick Said
Thabo Senong, head coach of South Africa looks on during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group F match between South Africa and Korea Republic. Picture: AITOR ALCALDE / GETTY IMAGES
Thabo Senong, head coach of South Africa looks on during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup group F match between South Africa and Korea Republic. Picture: AITOR ALCALDE / GETTY IMAGES

Coach Thabo Senong rued missed first-half chances as SA slumped to a 1-0 defeat to South Korea in their second match at the 2019 Fifa Under-20 World Cup on Tuesday.

The result leaves Amajita facing a first-round exit and followed a 5-2 defeat to Argentina in their pool opener. They now face Portugal on Friday‚ when even an unlikely victory would not assure them of a place in the next stage.

“It was a very tough match‚ tough luck to our boys. We had a very good first half‚ the only thing was that we did not convert our chances‚” Senong said.

“I told the boys at halftime‚ concentrate and remain solid‚ keep the discipline and convert your chances‚ otherwise we are going to get punished.

“Korea had one set-play‚ second phase and we lost a goal. After that they closed their defence‚ defended in numbers and that is the name of the game‚ you don’t take your chances you get punished.”

Senong concedes they have no option but to go for the win against Portugal‚ who lost to Argentina on Tuesday.

“We are looking forward to the last game in our group against Portugal. We have to plan better. It is also important to work hard and approach the game professionally with the aim of taking three points. But it won’t be easy.”

Amajita’s fate is now out of their hands‚ but Senong says if they are to exit the competition‚ they want to go out with their heads held high.

“Obviously now we have dropped points‚ we are bottom of the group‚ but we are developing these players. Every game we must approach professionally with the aim of winning‚” he said.

“We don’t want to count on what else is happening in the group‚ we must just focus on Portugal and putting in a better performance.”

D-Day looms for Thulani Serero and Lars Veldwijk

Duo have unfinished club business before joining up with Bafana
Sport
2 days ago

Fish honoured to be back in Bafana camp after 15-year absence

Nations Cup winner to mentor players and scout opposition for Bafana coaches
Sport
1 hour ago

Stuart Baxter explains Ben Motshwari pick in Bafana’s preliminary Afcon squad

Midfielder can change the course of a game, says Bafana coach
Sport
1 week ago

Most read

1.
I am no threat to women’s sport, says Caster ...
Sport
2.
Hashim Amla still part of SA World Cup plans, ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Shane Warne leads lambasting of India’s ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
No mandate for Baxter at Afcon, says Safa
Sport / Soccer
5.
Steve Smith and David Warner greet final day of ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

Pirates submit player wish list to club management

Sport / Soccer

Bartlett expects to return to Chiefs with Middendorp next season

Sport / Soccer

'I still have a contract and I will have to go back‚' says ex-Chiefs star Shabba

Sport / Soccer

Why Cosafa Cup does not deserve a bad rap from SA football fans

Sport / Soccer

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.