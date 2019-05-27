Bafana Bafana hopefuls Thulani Serero and Lars Veldwijk will close their seasons in the Netherlands on Tuesday‚ with different ambitions but both in desperate need of a win to achieve their aims.

The pair have been named in Stuart Baxter’s provisional squad for the Africa Cup of Nations‚ but must still attend to club matters this week before they can think about international football.

Serero’s Vitesse will take on Utrecht for a place in next season’s Uefa Europa League on Tuesday with the teams locked at 1-1 from the first leg.

Vitesse will have home advantage this time round in what is a repeat of 2018’s playoff final that was won by Serero’s side.

It has been an excellent campaign for the diminutive midfielder‚ who was named on the bench in the Eredivisie Team of the Season last week and has already made 41 appearances‚ putting to bed his reputation for picking up injuries.

Veldwijk’s Sparta Rotterdam are on the back foot in their promotion playoff as they travel to De Graafschap‚ trailing 2-1 from the first leg.