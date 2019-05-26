Take Lesotho as an example. Setting up friendly matches is financially tough for the tiny mountain kingdom and in years where there are no qualifiers for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) or World Cup‚ the team battles to play more than two or three fixtures in a calendar year.

But the Cosafa Cup gives them a minimum two games‚ but more likely three‚ and as many as six games in which to develop their national team and prepare them for these qualification games.

The Cosafa region will have five teams at the Afcon in 2019 — a number helped by the expansion of the finals from 16 to 24 teams — while Lesotho and Mozambique came close to joining them.

It is no coincidence that the level of Southern African teams‚ and their competitiveness on the continent‚ has improved since the Cosafa Cup has been played regularly again in the last five years.

A team such as Namibia has had an additional 15 internationals over that period‚ plus all the additional time in camp before and during tournaments‚ and here they are now off to the Nations Cup finals. For coach Ricardo Mannetti‚ it has been a huge boost to his aim of giving his players more international exposure at a high level.

But it is more than just the players. Coaches get the opportunity to hone their craft away from continental and World Cup qualifiers‚ as do match officials.

Some of the best referees on the continent come from the Southern African region and all‚ including Victor Gomes‚ cut their teeth at this level in the Cosafa Cup.

Even administrators from all over the region are given the opportunity to develop their skills within the tournament, hosting 14 teams over two weeks is a logistical challenge and getting into the minutia of putting all of the pieces of the puzzle together is no mean feat.