UK fans score as top euro football finals go free-to-air

London — Millions of UK-based football fans will tune in to watch the finals of Europe’s elite club competitions this week — and not only because all four competing teams are English.

Telecoms and pay-TV group BT, currently the only British television broadcaster to screen live matches from the Champions League and the Europa League, is making both showpiece events free-to-air, including on its YouTube channel, to appease sponsors unhappy at BT’s low subscriber numbers according to analysts.

London rivals Arsenal and Chelsea contest the Europa League final in Baku on Wednesday, followed by English Premier League peers Liverpool and Tottenham in the more prestigious Champions League final in Madrid on Saturday.

BT’s free offering is a repeat of last season when they made Liverpool’s Champions League final against Real Madrid, which the English team lost, available also to nonsubscribers, helping the financially troubled broadcaster to pull in millions more viewers. A total of 8.5-million people watched that game across BT’s TV and digital platforms, a record high for the company since the telecoms company began broadcasting live football in 2013.

It pays a hefty £394m per season to show live Champions League and Europa League football.

“BT’s big gamble has been on the Champions League rights and this is reflected in the price paid for them,” noted Kieran Maguire, an expert in sports finance at the University of Liverpool. “The Champions League is certainly popular, but even so both [this season’s] semifinals averaged less than 2-million viewers for BT Sport, so the present price paid a season does look high,” he said.

As well as Champions League and Europa League games, BT shows live Premier League fixtures alongside its much larger pay-TV rival Sky — and action from several championships abroad, including Ligue 1 in France, Australia’s A-League and the German Bundesliga.

However, BT will stop broadcasting live English FA Cup games from the 2021/22 season, it was announced last week.

“With the FA Cup going to free-to-air broadcasters, BT Sport’s future would look questionable if they lost the Champions League rights,” said Maguire.