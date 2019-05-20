The department of international relations & co-operation says there is no cause for “panic” and backed Egyptian authorities to host safe Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals in the wake of an attack on a bus that injured 27 South Africans in Cairo on Sunday.

The explosion had no fatalities‚ with 24 of the South Africans returning home on Monday‚ but has called into question the security around Afcon, which starts on June 21.

The incident is the second in six months after three Vietnamese tourists were killed in a similar attack in December. Nobody has yet claimed responsibility for the latest blast.

But the department’s spokesperson, Ndivhuwo Mabaya, believes the incident should not affect the travel plans of South Africans hoping to attend the Nations Cup‚ nor call into question the right of Egypt to host the tournament.

“We call on South Africans to go in numbers and support their team at the Africa Cup of Nations and believe the Egyptian authorities have the capacity to successfully guard the games‚” Mabaya said on Monday.