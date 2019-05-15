Patrice Motsepe hits out at Wayne Arendse saga as ‘dirty linen’

Arbitration did not go ahead on Friday last week as the PSL had hoped and Sundowns were crowned league champions 24 hours later with the matter still unresolved.

“I have a duty towards Sundowns and the supporters but the key issue is that we don’t discuss dirty linen among family members in public‚” Motsepe said. “We all have a duty to make sure that this league continues to be ethical and there must always be integrity.

"I am part of that old boring school that says some of the issues, I have to leave them because its dirty linen. We will find time and discuss these issues with the relevant stakeholders. As long as there is dirty linen in the PSL that involves family members‚ we don’t discuss it in public.

"We will close the door and discuss it behind closed doors.”

Following their 1-0 victory over Free State Stars‚ who were relegated to the National First Division‚ Sundowns finished two points ahead of Orlando Pirates on the log standings.