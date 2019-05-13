Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane says Steve Khompela could have led Kaizer Chiefs to a second or third place finish on the final Premiership standings had he been given more time at Naturena.

Amakhosi suffered the ignominy of missing out on a place in the top eight following their defeat to Chippa United on the last day of the season on Saturday and Mosimane said Komphela was doing a good job at Naturena before he was fired in 2018.

“Steve Khompela did a very good job there‚ he could have finished second or third‚” said Mosimane. “But they removed him. I have always told you guys that you can remove him because he has not won the title for the last three years but is he the only one?

“What is your guarantee that next year other people who replace him will win? It is a little tough for them but every team goes through a cycle.

“Sundowns went through it for seven years‚ Liverpool went through it for about 19 years‚ AC Milan‚ Arsenal are going through that cycle and you can go on and on. Those are big clubs with big stadiums and Chiefs are going through the same.”

Mosimane said Chiefs fans must be encouraged that coach Ernst Middendorp is showing bravery by playing younger players.

“I can see that coach Middendorp is brave and he wants the youth more‚” he said. “He uses youngsters but you also need a bit of experience to mix it. But he has the experience of Khama Billiat and Willard Katsande and hopefully they will come back.

“Benni [McCarthy] pops up‚ Gavin Hunt has shown that he is a good coach and you can’t write him off.

“Look at how many games he has won‚ he is a top coach and I can guarantee you that Micho Sredojevic‚ Rhulani Mokwena and Fadlu Davids are going to double their efforts next season.”

Mosimane has criticised Stuart Baxter’s attempt to bring back former Manchester United midfielder Quinton Fortune to Bafana as a second assistant at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Baxter revealed recently that he is lining up a return for Fortune to the national team as his second assistant at the continental showpiece in June as he currently only has SA under-17 coach Molefi Ntseki.

But the outspoken Mosimane has slammed the plan.

“Quinton Fortune didn’t want to play for Bafana Bafana. He said he wanted to go to America. “Why must Quinton Fortune coach Bafana Bafana and you can quote me on that‚ no problem‚” said an infuriated Mosimane.

“Suddenly his name pops up‚ I don’t have anything against him but how patriotic are we? He made a success at Manchester United‚ he is a legend and I envy his CV, but I am talking about the football side and on the coaching side I can talk.”

Mosimane said SA is blessed with brilliant coaches who can add value to the national team.