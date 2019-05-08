Red-hot Stellenbosch striker Iqraam Rayners staying put

Cape Town — Iqraam Rayners may be one of the hottest properties around after scoring 19 goals to help Stellenbosch win promotion to the top-flight a few days ago but his club says he is going nowhere.

Rayners is on the radar of several top-flight clubs after his eye-catching performances but coach Steve Barker says the 23-year-old will be staying put as the Winelands club head to the Dnext season.

“We will hold onto him and he wants to be here. He’s committed to the club‚ this is where he is happy.

“You know some players like to move a lot but I think he is happy where he is‚” said Barker.

“Credit to the man‚ he’s probably the top goal scorer in SA over the last two seasons.”

Rayners scored 11 goals for Stellenbosch last season in the National First Division (NFD) and his tally of 19 for this campaign was just three shy of the league’s record.

“That’s fantastic for a player who wasn’t a striker. His pace and technique have been quality for us.”

Barker signed Rayners from Santos‚ where he had been a right back.

Rayners spent three seasons at Santos in the NFD in defence but the Stellenbosch coach was quick to spot his ability in front of goals.

Rayners is also the club’s set-piece specialist on corners‚ freekicks and penalties.