Solskjaer decries the meekness of his United side

Manchester — Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United legend was built on scoring the goal that won the Champions League, but, 20 years on, the Norwegian now concedes the United side he has inherited as manager are not even fit to grace that competition.

The scale of the task now facing Solskjaer was laid bare by Sunday’s 1-1 draw at already relegated Huddersfield, statistically one of the worst sides ever to play in the Premier League, that ensured United cannot finish in the top four and must accept the consolation prize of a place in the Europa League.

“We are not in the Champions League but I think that is a true reflection. The table seldom lies at the end,” admitted Solskjaer as he came to terms with a run of two wins from 11 games that have sucked the enthusiasm from his first few months as a caretaker manager.

“When United needed their players to stand up and be counted, playing with intensity, taking responsibility individually, concentrating fully, fighting for the right to play in the Champions League, they froze,” wrote The Times. “The meek may inherit the earth but they also end up in the Europa League.”

Solskjaer was given the job on a permanent basis less than six weeks ago on the back of winning 14 of his first 17 games in charge.

Yet, the hastiness of the club’s executive vice-chair Ed Woodward and American owners the Glazier family to take the easy decision of appointing the former striker then, rather than waiting until the end of the season, may only extend the wait for United to get back on their feet.