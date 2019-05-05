Stuart Baxter to decide on Dolly and Zungu for Afcon poser

Stuart Baxter has said that Keagan Dolly and Bongani Zungu are fit and have played some matches in France‚ but a decision needs to be taken on whether Bafana Bafana can get them “razor-sharp” for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in June and July.

Baxter said Zungu is close to full fitness having played first-team Ligue 1 games‚ while Dolly is more of a concern having only turned out in reserve matches.

The duo were called up for “assessment” for Bafana’s 2-1 Afcon qualifying win against Libya in Tunisia in April that saw SA through to Egypt 2019.

Both had returned too late from long-term injuries that have kept Montpellier winger Dolly and Amiens midfielder Zungu out for most of the 2018/2019 Ligue 1 season to be automatic choices for Bafana against Libya.

Dolly pulled up with a hamstring in training in Sfax‚ while Zungu was an unused substitute against Libya.

Dolly’s season has been a write-off in France. He played three games in August and September‚ then broke his leg.

Since a return in March he has been fielded in three of Montpellier’s reserve matches‚ the last on April 19.

Zungu is in a far better state of fitness having played three first-team games for Amiens in April‚ one of them starting.

“I think Bongani played an hour‚ then he was on the bench and didn’t get on‚ and he’s then played again for 30 or 40 minutes‚” Baxter said.

“I think they’re both fit. You don’t pick an unfit player and put him on the bench in the French top league.

“Whether they are razor-sharp — I think we’ve got to assess that and say: ‘Can we bring them up in our camp? Will these games that we’ve got bring them up to full speed?’

“Keagan is probably more of a concern because his injury was such a severe one. Bongani is fit.

“And I’ve got very good contact with Amiens and their football consultant‚ John Williams. He assures me that Bongani is doing very well.

“Keagan’s different because they played him‚ he came to us‚ and then he went back with a new injury.