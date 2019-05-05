Sport / Soccer

Liverpool hold thumbs Rodgers will halt Man City

05 May 2019 - 22:10 Agency Staff
Sadio Mane of Liverpool competes with Fabian Schar of Newcastle United during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Liverpool FC at St. James Park in Newcastle upon Tyne, the UK, May 4 2019. Picture: ANDREW POWELL/LIVERPOOL FC/ Getty Images
Sadio Mane of Liverpool competes with Fabian Schar of Newcastle United during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Liverpool FC at St. James Park in Newcastle upon Tyne, the UK, May 4 2019. Picture: ANDREW POWELL/LIVERPOOL FC/ Getty Images

Manchester — Manchester City must overhaul Liverpool once more in a titanic Premier League title race when Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers attempts to help out his old club at the Etihad on Monday.

The destiny of the title remains in City’s hands as Pep Guardiola’s men have two games to play to Liverpool’s one. But the Reds refuse to give up on a first league title in 29 years as Divock Origi’s late winner in a thrilling 3-2 victory at Newcastle on Saturday sent them two points ahead at the top of the table once more.

Rodgers came closer to ending that drought than any other Liverpool boss over the past three decades as his side fell just two points short of City in 2013/14.

And in just over two months in charge, the Northern Irishman has rejuvenated the Foxes to give Leicester an outside chance of European football next season if they win their final two games of the season.

“I think Brendan shows his incredible quality as a manager that in just two months his team play already they way he wants to play,” said City boss Guardiola.

“They are so fast players, they have incredible quality. I was really impressed with the way they play. The players know it will be an incredible task for us, but of course it’s already a final for us.”

However, Liverpool have been waiting a long time for City to slip up. Guardiola’s men are on a 12-game winning run in the Premier League and have had the rare luxury of eight days off since they edged Burnley 1-0 last weekend.

Yet, with City travelling to lowly Brighton on the final day of the season with the Seagulls now safe after Cardiff’s relegation on Saturday, Leicester and Rodgers present their best chance of springing a surprise.

The Foxes beat City when the sides last met in December and held Liverpool at Anfield in January. Leicester also thrashed Arsenal 3-0 last weekend in their most complete performance since Rodgers took charge and Jamie Vardy has enjoyed the change of management more than most by bagging nine goals in eight games.

“We’ve got real speed in the team. You’ve got to be super compact as a team and tight,” said Rodgers on the threat of Vardy. “Manchester City are littered with world-class players and world-class players will always find the space.

“You’ve got to try and nullify the space and then you know that when you break through that pressure there’s going to be space, and that’s something this team are very, very good at.” 

AFP

Stellenbosch win promotion to Premier Soccer League

No bells and whistles, but Barker's team are the new kids on the PSL block
Sport
3 hours ago

Chippa United target Polokwane veteran Maluleke in bid to stay up

Coach tells team to prepare for end of season play-offs
Sport
3 days ago

Final-day permutations at top and bottom of NFD log

Stellenbosch one win from winning promotion to the Premier Soccer League
Sport
4 days ago

Pirates coach Micho thanks team after winning award

Milutin Sredojevic says he is an ambassador of the work of his coaching team and players
Sport
3 days ago

Most read

1.
I am no threat to women’s sport, says Caster ...
Sport
2.
Hashim Amla still part of SA World Cup plans, ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Shane Warne leads lambasting of India’s ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
No mandate for Baxter at Afcon, says Safa
Sport / Soccer
5.
Steve Smith and David Warner greet final day of ...
Sport / Cricket

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.