Chiefs let Vries go barely a year after joining the club

Kaizer Chiefs continued their clear-out of players on Wednesday after the club announced the termination of Namibian goalkeeper Virgil Vries’s contract barely a year after joining the Naturena side.

The 30-year-old goalkeeper joined Amakhosi at the start of the season in July 2018 but has struggled to cement a regular place in the team.

The former Baroka FC keeper conceded six goals in eight appearances this season and has had a string of blunders that have cost the team. His howler during the league defeat against Cape Town City in January was the last straw for coach Ernst Middendorp as it was his last appearance for Amakhosi.

Vries’s spate of errors prompted Chiefs to sign Nigerian keeper Daniel Akpeyi from Chippa United in a panic buy after the season-ending injury to first-choice Itumeleng Khune.

Vries also found himself overtaken in the pecking order by young Bruce Bvuma.

The club confirmed that negotiations with the Namibian goal minder were concluded on Tuesday.

“His contract with the club has been terminated and is effective immediately. The club wishes him all the best in his future endeavours‚” Chiefs said in a statement.

Vries‚ who is preparing for the upcoming Cosafa and Africa Cup of Nations tournaments with the Namibian national team‚ thanked Amakhosi for his year-long stay at Naturena.

“It’s been a pleasure and a great experience to don the Kaizer Chiefs jersey. I thank everyone for their support during my stay at the club.”

Vries is the fourth player to leave Chiefs in a week after the departure of Pule Ekstein‚ Gustavo Paez and Kgotso Malepe.

Chiefs host relegation-threatened Free State Stars on Saturday at Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit in their penultimate Premiership fixture of the season with the league title already out of their sight. Kickoff is 3pm.