Sport / Soccer

Chiefs let Vries go barely a year after joining the club

Goalkeeper fourth player to be released by Amakhosi in a week

01 May 2019 - 14:28 Tiisetso Malepa
Virgil Vries Picture: LEFTY SHIVAMBU / GALLO IMAGES
Virgil Vries Picture: LEFTY SHIVAMBU / GALLO IMAGES

Kaizer Chiefs continued their clear-out of players on Wednesday after the club announced the termination of Namibian goalkeeper Virgil Vries’s contract barely a year after joining the Naturena side.

The 30-year-old goalkeeper joined Amakhosi at the start of the season in July 2018 but has struggled to cement a regular place in the team.

The former Baroka FC keeper conceded six goals in eight appearances this season and has had a string of blunders that have cost the team. His howler during the league defeat against Cape Town City in January was the last straw for coach Ernst Middendorp as it was his last appearance for Amakhosi.

Vries’s spate of errors prompted Chiefs to sign Nigerian keeper Daniel Akpeyi from Chippa United in a panic buy after the season-ending injury to first-choice Itumeleng Khune.

Vries also found himself overtaken in the pecking order by young Bruce Bvuma.

The club confirmed that negotiations with the Namibian goal minder were concluded on Tuesday.

“His contract with the club has been terminated and is effective immediately. The club wishes him all the best in his future endeavours‚” Chiefs said in a statement.

Vries‚ who is preparing for the upcoming Cosafa and Africa Cup of Nations tournaments with the Namibian national team‚ thanked Amakhosi for his year-long stay at Naturena.

“It’s been a pleasure and a great experience to don the Kaizer Chiefs jersey. I thank everyone for their support during my stay at the club.”

Vries is the fourth player to leave Chiefs in a week after the departure of Pule Ekstein‚ Gustavo Paez and Kgotso Malepe.

Chiefs host relegation-threatened Free State Stars on Saturday at Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit in their penultimate Premiership fixture of the season with the league title already out of their sight. Kickoff is 3pm.

Relentless Sundowns continue battle for silverware on two fronts

Thohoyandou clash important at top and bottom of the table
Sport
1 day ago

Ernst Middendorp plays down Chiefs’ favourites tag

Amakhosi coach wary his team is heavily tipped to win cup final
Sport
2 days ago

Benni McCarthy wants to spoil the party‚ starting with Pirates

City coach out to toss a hand grenade among the PSL title contenders
Sport
2 days ago

Most read

1.
I am no threat to women’s sport, says Caster ...
Sport
2.
Hashim Amla still part of SA World Cup plans, ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Shane Warne leads lambasting of India’s ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
No mandate for Baxter at Afcon, says Safa
Sport / Soccer
5.
Steve Smith and David Warner greet final day of ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

Relentless Sundowns continue battle for silverware on two fronts

Sport / Soccer

Ernst Middendorp plays down Chiefs’ favourites tag

Sport / Soccer

Benni McCarthy wants to spoil the party‚ starting with Pirates

Sport / Soccer

It’s not okay‚ it’s not good‚ it’s not acceptable‚ says Chiefs coach

Sport / Soccer

Dax is something special‚ says Chiefs coach Middendorp

Sport / Soccer

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.