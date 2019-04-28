Solskjaer says he won’t be victim of player power at troubled United

Manchester — Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has declared he will not allow himself to be thrown under the bus by Manchester United’s stars after a warning from his former captain Roy Keane.

Solskjaer’s remarkable early form as United manager, which brought 14 wins from 17 matches, has dropped off alarmingly, with seven defeats in nine games going into Sunday’s Premier League home match against Chelsea.

The latest defeat was at home to neighbours Manchester City on Wednesday, when United legend Keane, working as a television pundit, suggested Solskjaer’s players were letting down their manager in exactly the same way they had his predecessor Jose Mourinho.

In Keane’s words: “These are the players who threw Jose Mourinho under the bus and they’ll do it to Ole", but Solskjaer is adamant that will not happen.

“That was Roy Keane who said that, wasn’t it? Of course that is not going to happen,” Solskjaer said. “I speak to the players all the time; they know my expectations and standards. I have got three years here now and I am going to do whatever I can to make this club successful.

“We do that together, it is not like players against managers here. Supporters know, we know, we are doing this together and working together to improve. We are all in this together.”

Solskjaer signed a three-year contract in March, having made a significant impact after arriving as caretaker manager in December to replace Mourinho. One of the Norwegian’s great strengths initially was his respect for the culture of the club, having played for them between 1996 and 2007, before managing their reserve team from 2008 to 2011.