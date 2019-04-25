Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane rested goalkeeper Denis Onyango in the 3-2 win over Chippa United on Tuesday to keep him fresh for the Caf Champions League semifinal first leg showdown against Wydad Casablanca in Rabat on Friday night.

Onyango was not even in the match-day squad as Mosimane opted for Kennedy Mweene between the sticks with Reyaad Pieterse deputising on the bench as they kept themselves in contention for the league with the hard-fought home win.

“Denis not playing against Chippa was to make sure that he is ready for Wydad‚” said Mosimane‚ adding that he also kept out key defenders Anele Ngcongca and Wayne Arendse for the same reason.

“He [Onyango] could have played against Chippa but I didn’t want to risk him.

“There are all the old legs of Anele and Wayne who are going to be important for us in Morocco because of their experience. So‚ I had to trust a guy like Musa Lebusa in the defence.”

Sibusiso Vilakazi‚ Lebohang Maboe and Gaston Surino did not finish the game as they were replaced by Motjeka Madisha‚ Lyle Lekay and Rivaldo Coetzee in the second half with Mosimane managing their workload.

“The match was on the edge but sometimes you have to take the risk as a coach and that is why it was important is to take Vilakazi‚ Maboe and Gaston out.