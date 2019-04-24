Pitso Mosimane in the dark over points tally

Forthright Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane reignited his long-running spat with the Premier Soccer League (PSL) after suggesting that while the log standings say the Brazilians have amassed 50 points‚ the reality is he has no idea how many they really have in the bag.

Sundowns face the threat of a points deduction after they were found guilty of fielding Wayne Arendse as an ineligible player in their 1-1 draw against Bidvest Wits in October.

The PSL announced on Wednesday that submissions have been made in writing to the disciplinary committee dealing with the saga and the outcome is awaited.

Sundowns are level on points with leaders Orlando Pirates and Mosimane fears that the disciplinary committee could deliver its decision with two games remaining in the season.

“I don’t know when we will get finality in this matter‚” he said. “Maybe there is another postponement because you know we are going to Morocco. I am afraid that the decision can be made when there are two games left in the season. On paper‚ the league standings say I have 50 points, but in reality I don’t know.”

Mosimane has in the meantime shifted his attention to things he can control in the form of the Caf Champions League semifinal against Wydad Casablanca at the Complexe Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat on Friday.

“We have played them many times … it is probably the same with the Wydad coach because he can name 80% of my team that is going to start and I can also name 90% of the Wydad team that will start‚” said Mosimane.

“The rivalry is because the result is always 1-1‚ 1-0‚ 2-1 and maybe that creates good tension and it has been consistent in that way. What is different now is that we have never played them away first. Let’s see how they respond when they know that they have to come here for the second leg.”