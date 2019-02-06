Sport / Soccer

Kaizer Motaung Jr ‘being groomed’ to run Kaizer Chiefs

Armed with a BCom degree, son of Amakhosi chair plans to learn as much as possible and add value to one of SA's most popular football clubs

06 February 2019 - 17:57 Mahlatse Mphahlele
Kaizer Motaung Jr. Picture: SOWETAN/BAFANA MAHLANGU
Kaizer Motaung Jr. Picture: SOWETAN/BAFANA MAHLANGU

Kaizer Motaung Jr  says he is happy to be a “sponge” at Kaizer Chiefs‚ and to learn, observe and “add value”‚ in anticipation of taking on an administrative role at the club.

Motaung Jr is the son of Amakhosi chair Kaizer Motaung and former striker for Chiefs.  He played 106 games and scored 30 goals from 2003-2014.  Recently he completed his Bachelor of Commerce (Bcom) degree majoring in financial management.

Now Motaung Jr, who is apparently being groomed for a major administrative role at Chiefs‚ says he intends to observe and learn for a period.  Asked to clarify his role at the club‚ Motaung Jr, 37, said: “Believe me‚ it’s just an honour to be here. And I wanted to look at things from a different perspective.

“I spent many years on the pitch and learned a great deal. I was very fortunate to work with a lot of great players‚ a lot of great coaches. And right now I want to be‚ like I have been for the last few years‚ just a sponge. To learn.

“I’m very privileged to have someone like the chairman [Kaizer Motaung] around‚ who you can amass great knowledge from. We have our football manager‚ Bobby Motaung‚ who’s been through it all‚ achieved great things.

“I have my sisters Jessica and Kemiso‚ [and] other people in other departments. So I would love to learn‚ be a sponge‚ and add value. That’s just the gist of what I’ll be doing.

“Because at the end of the day it’s about giving back — to the club and adding value.

“I’m finished [with] my studies and at the moment it’s about applying those studies. I will look to apply them. Of course the ones I did embark on were on the business side and the financial side.

“But there are many elements to them and they can be applied in different areas of the institution. But definitely‚ it’s about me adding value.”

Popular opinion has been that Motaung Jr is being groomed to eventually run Chiefs once he has gained a few years of hands-on administrative experience.

Asked how he feels about such a prospect‚ he said: “My shoulders are big. I played on the pitch with the exact same connotations.

“And it’s not about the surname on your back. The chairman always said to us‚ ‘If you play your heart out‚ everyone will remember your surname’. 

“So it’s the same now —  I’ve got to give my heart out in whatever capacity.”

Chiefs meet Orlando Pirates in Saturday’s Premiership Soweto derby at FNB Stadium.

